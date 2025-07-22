Report: Twins would need to be ‘blown away’ to deal Ryan or Duran, listening on others
The MLB trade deadline is just over a week away on July 31, and the Twins are open to listening to offers on some of their top players according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.
Rental players like Danny Coulombe, Harrison Bader and Willi Castro seem more likely to get dealt, but Heyman mentioned that Minnesota will listen to offers on star pitchers Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran. They'd likely have to be "blown away" to make a trade involving the latter.
Despite making his first All-Star game appearance earlier this month, Ryan continues to be mentioned heavily in Twins' trade rumors. In 19 starts this season, he has a 10-4 record with a 2.63 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 132 strikeouts. At 29 years old, he's still under team control until 2027, so he's an intriguing trade candidate for championship contending teams.
Duran has been routinely among the best closers in baseball since he came into the league in 2022. He has 15 saves this season, with a career-best 1.62 ERA and 50 strikeouts. He's also under team control until 2027, so he could generate a lucrative trade offer on the open market.
Coulombe, Bader and Castro all seem to be more likely trade candidates, as a deal wouldn't significantly alter Minnesota's future. They may want to get something for their impending free agents of value instead of losing them for nothing in the winter.
With the impending sale of the team, it would seem to behoove the Twins to retain their team-controlled stars, but crazier things have happened.
The Red Sox continue to be mentioned as a potential team to target Ryan, while the Phillies and Dodgers have been connected to Duran.
The Twins are 48-52 this season and five games out of wildcard spot. There are a lot of moving parts, but it will be interesting to monitor their strategy at this year's deadline.