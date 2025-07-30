Inside The Twins

Reports: Twins trading closer Jhoan Duran to Phillies for two top prospects

Duran is 6-4 this season with a 2.01 ERA, recording 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings of work.

Jul 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws to the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The Twins are dealing star closer Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies for two top-100 prospects in one of the biggest trades before this year's deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Pasan reported the Twins and Phillies have agreed upon a deal sending Duran, 27, to Philadelphia in exchange for 22-year-old righty Mick Abel and 18-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait.

All indications have been that the Twins front office would need to be blown away to consider moving Duran. Reports earlier in the day on Wednesday indicated that the market for Duran was "heating up" with several teams all vying for the star's services.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark was first to report that Minnesota will be receiving Abel and Tait in the deal.

Abel is a 6-foot-5 righty who is listed as the No. 95 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com's prospect list. Abel is 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA since making his big league debut in mid-May. Tait is an 18-year-old catcher rated as the No. 56 prospect in baseball. Tait was most recently with Philadelphia's Single-A affiliate. He slashed .251/.322/.436 and hit 11 home runs in 332 plate appearances this season in Single-A.

Duran is 6-4 this season with a 2.01 ERA, recording 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings of work. Acquired from the Diamondbacks as a prospect in 2018, he has been with Minnesota since making his big league debut in 2022.

This is a developing story...

