Joe Ryan says a trade would be 'exciting' but leaving Twins would be 'sad'
While Byron Buxton indicated Monday that he has no plans to waive his no-trade clause, fellow Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract and could very well be dealt by the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
How does Ryan feel about the unknown?
"It's fun for me. July is awesome. I think everyone in the clubhouse gets excited just seeing where guys are going to go around the league. You don't know and I think that's exciting — and being someone that could get traded, it would be exciting," Ryan said Monday in Atlanta, where he's joined by Buxton for the All-Star Game. "I mean I do love Minnesota and I love where I'm at, so it would be sad — definitely hard to go. But at the end of the day it's never up to me."
If the Twins do entertain Ryan in trade talks, the right-hander will surely be one of the most sought-after arms on the market. The 29-year-old, who is under team control through 2027, is 9-4 this season with a 2.72 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP.
Ryan ranks 13th in the majors (among qualified starters) in strikeouts per nine innings (9.96) and he's eighth in walks per nine innings (1.89). He also ranks eighth in both strikeout rate (28.3%) and opponent batting average (.195).
Last week, MLB insider Jon Morosi said the Twins will need to be out of the playoff race and "completely overwhelmed by an offer" to consider trading Ryan.
At the All-Star break, the Twins (47-49) are in second place in the AL Central but 11.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers — and they're four games out of the final wild-card spot.