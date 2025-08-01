Despite Red Sox pursuit and botched tweets, Twins hold onto ace Joe Ryan
The Twins traded ten players off of their major-league roster this week, including each of their top five relievers, four position players (including Carlos Correa), and one rental starting pitcher. It was a stunning fire sale. But even if it's easy to joke that "they traded everybody!" — the reality is that they didn't actually trade everybody.
The most notable player the Twins kept — given that Byron Buxton was never getting dealt — is ace starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who was perhaps the best starter potentially available at the deadline. The Red Sox were reportedly in hot pursuit of Ryan, who would've complemented Garrett Crochet at the top of their rotation. But even if a couple big social media accounts messed up and posted that Ryan was headed to Boston, it didn't happen. The Twins held firm in their demands, and the Red Sox declined to meet them.
Ryan had been rumored as a Red Sox target for weeks. Boston needs more frontline starting pitching, and the Twins were viewed as potential sellers. But the cost was going to be high. Ryan made his first All-Star team amid a career year, and he's under team control for two more seasons after this one. If the Twins were going to move him, they'd have to get a haul back.
On deadline day, as the Twins traded other players in rapid-fire fashion, there wasn't much buzz about Ryan being moved. That is, until about 30 minutes before the deadline, when MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweeted that "the Red Sox have made a late effort to acquire" Ryan.
That led to some incredible confusion when the official X/Twitter accounts of both MLB on FOX and Yahoo Sports seemingly misinterpreted Morosi's post and tweeted out graphics that said Ryan had been traded to the Red Sox.
Many Red Sox fans were duped. And a deal never ended up happening. According to various reports, the Red Sox simply didn't rise to meet the Twins' asking price.
My understanding is any talks (Boston) had with the Twins were feeble at best," said insider Ken Rosenthal. "They didn't come at them hard." (Red Sox GM Craig Breslow, a former Twins pitcher, said he strongly disagrees with that sentiment from Rosenthal).
According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the Twins "wanted a package for Joe Ryan to start with (outfielders) Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu and were rebuffed." Per Jen McCaffrey, who covers the Red Sox for The Athletic, they were "unwilling to offer any of their big league outfielders, or an enticing enough package of their top-tier prospects." Top-100 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, an outfielder, was reportedly in the mix, but "the rest of the haul offered was not substantial enough," McCaffrey wrote.
So the Twins kept Ryan, who is under team control through the 2027 season. They also kept Pablo Lopez, their injured starter who was floated in some trade speculation and is also under contract for two more years. Unless something changes, that 1-2 punch atop the rotation will remain a big part of the Twins' core as they look to retool moving forward.
"There's a lot of talent still left in that clubhouse," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "When you roll Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis out and you can lead staffs with Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan, I think you're gonna be in a pretty good place, you're gonna play some fun baseball games. There's a lot of talent that's about to join them over the next few years."