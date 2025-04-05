Game Day Preview: White Sox Turn To Davis Martin For Start Against Detroit
The White Sox continue a six-game road trip Saturday against the division rival Detroit Tigers. With two home runs from Kerry Carpenter, the Tigers took game one of the series 7-4 despite a late rally from the White Sox.
Saturday's game features White Sox starter Davis Martin against Tigers starter Reese Olson. Martin didn't allow an earned run in six innings during his season debut against the Angels, while Olson struggled against a dangerous Dodgers lineup.
Here's more information on Saturday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Tigers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (2-5) at Detroit Tigers (3-4)
- When: Saturday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to access CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Announcers: John Schriffen (play-by-play), Steve Stone (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (reporter)
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Announcers: Len Kasper (play-by-play), Darrin Jackson (analyst), Jeff Meller (pre and postgame show)
- Betting information: The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs, and the over/under is 7.5 runs. The White Sox money line odds are plus-190, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. ET in Detroit, the forecast is 47 degrees with a 37% chance of showers and northwest winds at eight miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Nick Maton, DH
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Brooks Baldwin, RF
- Korey Lee, C
- Jake Amaya, SS
Tigers
(will update when available)
Saturday's starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Davis Martin: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Tigers RHP Reese Olson: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
News
Tyler Gilbert threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts on Thursday in his first rehab game with the Triple-A Charlotte Knight. Venable commented on Gilbert's status on Monday.
"Gilbert has a plan too, and I'm not exactly sure what his schedule is," Venable said. "But it'll be a few outings there to make sure the same thing, that he's healthy but also built up and ready to go when he is there."
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers: Hinch, 50, is in his fifth season with Tigers. He had a 307-341 record in his first four seasons with one play off appearance. The Tigers lost to the Guardians in the 2024 ALDS after winning 86 games, the most in Hinch's tenure in Detroit. Hinch was previously the Houston Astros' manager from 2015-19, posting a .594 win percentage with a World Series title in 2019, four playoff appearances and a 28-22 playoff record. The Astros fired Hinch in January of 2020 after MLB suspended him for one year for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal.
