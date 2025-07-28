Phillies vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get the week started on a high note, as they’re massive favorites at the best betting sites in their matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
Sanchez (2.40 ERA) gets the ball for the Phillies against a White Sox team that has just 38 wins in the 2025 season and is starting Davis Martin (3.89 ERA), who has led the team to a 3-12 record in 15 appearances.
Philadelphia is 1.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East, but it is in a great spot to at least make the playoffs, sitting 3.5 games up on the No. 3 team in the wild card race (the San Diego Padres) and 4.5 games up on the No. 4 team (the Cincinnati Reds).
Here’s a breakdown of Monday’s series opener, including the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction.
Phillies vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (-136)
- White Sox +1.5 (+112)
Moneyline
- Phillies: -225
- White Sox: +181
Total
- 8 (Over -117/Under -103)
Phillies vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (9-2, 2.40 ERA)
- Chicago: Davis Martin (2-8, 3.89 ERA)
Phillies vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBCS-PH
- Phillies record: 60-45
- White Sox record: 38-58
Phillies vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)
Is now the time to buy Sanchez to have yet another shutdown performance?
The Phillies lefty has allowed one or fewer earned runs in six straight outings, and he’s done so in 10 of his 20 appearances in the 2025 season.
While Chicago is actually in the top half of MLB in OPS and batting average against left-handed pitching, the White Sox are still just 27th overall in runs scored.
After Sanchez threw a complete game, four-hit, one-run outing against Boston, I think he’s worth a shot in this market to keep the White Sox to one run or less.
Phillies vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Earlier on Monday, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m backing Sanchez and the Phillies on the road:
The Philadelphia Phillies are 1.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings, but they have a chance to earn a win on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox, who are just 38-68 in the 2025 season.
Chicago has righty Davis Martin on the mound on Monday, and while he’s posted a solid 3.89 ERA this season, the White Sox are just 3-12 in his outings and Martin’s advanced numbers are extremely suspect.
He ranks in the eighth percentile in expected ERA (5.36), the fourth percentile in expected batting average against (.298) and the 16th percentile in average exit velocity against (90.8).
That’s going to make it tough for the White Sox to beat a Phillies team that is seventh in MLB in OPS this season.
Plus, the Phillies have lefty Cristopher Sanchez on the mound on Monday, and he may be one of the most undervalued starting pitchers in baseball. The lefty has a 2.40 ERA, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 19 of his 20 appearances this season.
The Phillies are 15-5 when Sanchez is on the mound, and they’ve won 10 of those games by two or more runs. Sanchez has recorded six straight starts with one or fewer earned runs allowed, and I think he’s a great bet to shut down the Sox on Monday.
Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-136 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.