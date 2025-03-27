New Chicago White Sox Manager Will Venable Previews Opening Day
CHICAGO – White Sox manager Will Venable woke up Thursday to his daughters tapping his shoulder and excitement in the air. In some ways, 2025 Opening Day provided a familiar feeling to those during his nine-year MLB playing career and seven years in the dugout as a coach.
But this season is a bit different – it's Venable's first as a manager. He's known this day was coming since he was hired in October, a much longer lead up than the one-day notice when he was called up by the San Diego Padres in 2008. His managerial and playing debut mark special days in his life.
"Once I got up and going," Venable said. "I certainly felt the spirit of the day and certainly felt the butterflies for sure."
Venable received good luck messages from other MLB managers going into his first day, and he greeted Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, his former boss, during spring training.
"[Bochy] just encouraged me to be myself," Venable said. "And just supported me and reminded me that I'm in a good spot, and even though I don't agree, he said, 'You know what you're doing.' And at the same time I just feel so fortunate to have him in my corner. He's been a great resource for me."
Venable set his first White Sox lineup as such: third baseman Miguel Vargas, center fielder Luis Robert, designated hitter Andrew Benintendi, first baseman Andrew Vaughn, right fielder Austin Slater, second baseman Lenyn Sosa, catcher Korey Lee, shortstop Jake Amaya and left fielder Michael A. Taylor. Venable likes Vargas' on-base ability in front of former All-Star Luis Robert Jr., and he's looking for Vargas to provide quality at-bats to get the lineup going.
Venable said Vargas will be in the leadoff spot a couple times in the first series against the Los Angeles Angels, and it could be his regular spot. At the same time, Venable has been transparent with his players that he'll do different things with the lineup the first week and see what it settles into as they get going. Benintendi is Thursday's designated hitter, but Venable said he'll play the field Saturday and Sunday.
As for the rest of the order, Venable said settling into spots really matters for some players, but it doesn't for others. Part of being a manager is figuring that out.
"Just being in tune with the guys and understanding what is going to impact them and what do I need to do to support them being at their best," Venable said. "I'm in tune with those things, and I don't want to be moving Luis from the two-hole to the five, you know what I mean. We do want to have some stability, but understanding that our lineup is going to look different night to night, like it does with every team across the league, and we'll do whatever we need to do to put our best foot forward every night."
Right-hander Sean Burke got the Opening Day nod on the mound after 19 innings with the White Sox in 2024 and 12 in spring training. He pitched to a 1.42 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP last season and allowed nine earned runs while walking nine batters and striking out eight in spring training.
The White Sox bullpen consists of Cam Booser, Fraser Ellard, Brandon Eisert, Mike Clevinger, Jordan Leasure, Penn Murfee, Bryse Wilson and Mike Vasil. Venable said their roles are ongoing decisions, and he knows from experience that things can look totally different in two weeks or so, based on performance.
"I think what's nice about our [bullpen] group is we have some flexibility," Venable said. "We don't have that just one no-doubt, ninth-inning guy, and we're gonna mix and match and really utilize our versatility to help lock down some wins. ... We are going to pay attention to pockets and deploy our guys appropriately."
As for his managing style, there's a balance to that too.
"Not an in-your-face kind of guy," Venable said. "I think that there's – I'm a positive guy, and I think that leads kind of my leadership. But at the same time, there's limits to that, right, and you have to be direct and hold guys accountable and the tone changes sometimes. So I just want to be an effective communicator and and an effective leader, and I know that means different things at different times."
Thursday's 3:10 p.m. CT first pitch is the first official game of a long season that begins in spring, turns into summer and ends in the fall. Venable said he and his players understand the broader context of the season. It's a rebuilding organization that went 41-121 last season and is projected to finish last in the AL Central division again, but his focus with the team is strictly on what they can do to win today.
Venable said the most important thing for Thursday is winning, and he wants to see his players compete extremely hard as they embark on a new season.
