Angels May Trade All-Star Pitcher; Yankees Could Be Perfect Landing Spot
The New York Yankees likely will be extremely busy as the trade deadline approaches.
The trade deadline is scheduled for July 30, but speculation already has started to pick up. New York is one of the best teams in baseball and at this rate likely will be buyers when the summer comes around.
New York is loaded all throughout the roster but adding more bullpen depth should be a priority when the deadline gets closer. If the Yankees decide to make a trade, one player who could make a lot of sense is Los Angeles Angels veteran hurler Matt Moore.
Los Angeles has had a disappointing start to the season and now is without the services of superstar outfielder Mike Trout so things likely will get worse. The Angels likely will be sellers and Moore already has been mentioned as a trade candidate, according to FanSided's Robert Murry.
"Among the Angels players who drew trade interest this winter include infielder Luis Rengifo, outfielders Taylor Ward and Mickey Moniak, as well as reliever Jose Suarez and catcher Matt Thaiss," Murray said. "Relievers Matt Moore, Luis Garcia, and Adam Cimber, all signed to one-year contracts this offseason, figure to emerge as potential trade candidates as well."
Moore is a one-time All-Star and has been great since transitioning full-time to the bullpen in 2022. The veteran had a 1.93 ERA in 63 appearances in 2022 and followed up with a 2.56 ERA in 50 outings last season.
He is the exact type of pitcher New York could bring in to help bolster the bullpen down the stretch. The Yankees already have a great bullpen but Moore could help make it more dangerous.
