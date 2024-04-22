Yankees Star Reportedly Will Take Major Step In Injury Recovery Tuesday
The New York Yankees haven't been at full strength yet this season but it sounds like reinforcements could be on the way soon.
New York has been missing starting third baseman D.J. LeMahieu so far this season as he has dealt with a foot injury. He has played all over the diamond for New York but is expected to be the club's starting third baseman but hasn't appeared in a game yet in 2024.
He could be back in the near future, though, as he reportedly will begin a minor league rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"D.J. LeMahieu will join the (Somerset Patriots) for a rehab assignment beginning Tuesday at Reading," Hoch said.
LeMahieu will give the Yankees a major boost when he can return to the field. The veteran utility man will provide the Yankees with some much-needed help at third base while also providing a steady offensive presence near the top of New York's batting order.
New York has dealt with a handful of important injuries this season but has been able to stay above water and actually is one of the top teams in baseball. The Yankees currently are 15-7 and are in first place in the American League East.
LeMahieu will be the first major reinforcement to work his way back and more will be on the way after him. Soon enough, the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will be back as well.
Things are looking up for the Yankees.
