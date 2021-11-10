Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge, Yankees Haven’t Discussed Long-Term Deal Yet

Judge is set to hit free agency after the 2022 season and has made it known he wants to remain in pinstripes.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees have not approached Aaron Judge about a contract extension yet this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to.

"We have not," Cashman told reporters Tuesday, per Newsday’s Erik Boland, when asked if he’s talked with Judge’s reps. "But, obviously, there’s a lot of time.

“In due time, we’ll clearly have to have a conversation with Aaron Judge’s agent, whether it’s on a one-year arbitration [agreement] or whether it’s a multiyear [deal]. We’ll have to just work through it all."

Cashman explained that he’s been in “human resource mode” as the Yankees work to fill multiple coaching vacancies. However, the 29-year-old Judge will make a pretty penny in his final year of arbitration and is set to hit free agency next offseason, putting a focus on his future this winter.

Judge made his position clear when the Yankees’ season ended with a Wild Card loss to the Red Sox in early October.

“I want to be a Yankee for life,” the outfielder said. “I want to wear these pinstripes for the rest of my career and represent this great organization and bring a championship back to the city.”

Judge was asked about his future that night in the context of Mookie Betts, another supremely talented outfielder. The Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers in February 2020 after the two sides failed to reach an extension.

Prior to joining the Dodgers, Betts had spent his entire career in Boston. Judge has played all six of his seasons with the Yankees, who drafted him 32nd overall in 2013.

Judge will turn 30 in April and has battled injuries throughout his career, but he stayed healthy in 2021 while posting his best numbers since 2017, when he won Rookie of the Year and finished second in the MVP race. The slugger slashed .287/.373/.544 with 39 homers and 98 RBI over 148 games, his most since his historic rookie season. Judge added a 5.3 fWAR and 148 wRC+. He will finish high in the MVP race again, though outside the top-three.

MLB Trade Rumors predicts Judge will make over $17 million in arbitration this offseason. The Yankees have traditionally shied away from extensions, but two recent exceptions came before the 2019 season: Aaron Hicks received a seven-year, $70 million deal and Luis Severino inked a four-year, $40 million pact.

While the organization has not gotten much bang for its buck out of those contracts, the deals were widely viewed as bargains at the time. Any extension Judge agreed to would dwarf those pacts and then some. It’s easy to imagine Judge’s next contact soaring north of $200 million, especially when considering the value he brings off the field.

New York already has Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole signed to massive contracts, and the team could spend big on one of the star shortstops available in free agency this offseason. Cashman said that he expects the Yankees’ budget to increase in 2022 after the team finished the 2021 campaign with a $207.6 million payroll, per Cot’s Baseball Contracts.

“It’s going to have to be because we don’t have a lot of stuff coming off,” Cashman said, referring to New York’s books.

When it comes to a possible Judge extension, however, Cashman isn’t making any commitments just yet.

"He’s a special player so it’s definitely a special case," he said. "I just can’t predict or tell you how it plays out or what happens next. But I just know we’re happy we have him right now, no doubt about it."

