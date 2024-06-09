Alex Rodriguez Encourages Mets to Swipe Superstar Away From Yankees in Free Agency
This former New York Yankees' multi-time American League MVP winner and 2009 World Series Champion has a suggestion for the struggling crosstown rival New York Mets.
On MLB on FOX, Alex Rodriguez said the Mets should sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto away from the Yankees in free agency if they want to turn things around next year and beyond.
“Look, the Red Sox broke the curse with getting this guy,” Rodriguez said in reference to FOX teammate David Ortiz. “Today’s ‘this guy’ is Juan Soto. You get Juan Soto in a three-year process and start again.”
Another ex-Yankee, Hall of Fame captain Derek Jeter, chimed in against A-Rod's suggestion to their former rival.
“[Yankees owner] Hal Steinbrenner is gonna have something to say about that,” Jeter said.
Rodriguez cautioned the Yankees that they cannot let their young phenom reach free agency because Mets owner Steve Cohen has the ability to outbid everyone. The Yankees revealed in recent weeks that they plan to approach Soto about an extension, but no traction has been reported since this came out.
Soto is currently dealing with forearm inflammation and has not played since Thursday night. Regardless, the 25-year-old is going to be a hot commodity this winter if the Yankees let him hit the open market.
Soto has performed at an MVP level since joining the Yankees, slashing .318/.424/.603 with a 1.027 OPS, 17 home runs and 53 RBIs in 64 games. As long as he isn't forced to miss significant time due to injury, he will likely continue to dominate at the plate, and uplift fellow American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge (23 home runs) and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (15 home runs) in what has been a high-powered Yankee lineup.
With Soto and Judge healthy, the Yankees have a strong chance to break their World Series title drought this year. But New York must also focus on keeping Soto in the long-term as well. Rodriguez believes the Mets should sign Soto to fix their strategy, but the Yankees are unlikely to let him go without a fight.