Ex-Yankees Star Could Be Traded This Summer; Should New York Reunite?
There are going to be some intriguing players available around the trade deadline and one former New York Yankees star could be on the move.
The New York Mets signed two-time All-Star Luis Severino this past offseason and although he has looked great this season, the Mets haven't lived up to expectations overall.
Because of this, it seems like the Mets will end up being sellers at the trade deadline for the second straight season and Severino could be on the move, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Heyman compiled a list of the most likely Mets players who could be traded and had Severino at No. 2. This isn't too surprising. Severino has a 3.22 ERA so far this season in 10 starts and is on an expiring contract.
While a trade between the two New York clubs is unlikely, a deal would make a lot of sense for the Yankees. Severino spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Yankees and when he was healthy was one of the top pitchers in the American League.
Severino seemed to enjoy his time with the Yankees and acquiring him back could give the club some much-needed depth. New York has been fantastic this season but already has dealt with a high number of high-impact injuries so it should be considering any way to add more depth.
A trade for Severino could do that while bringing in someone who has a track record of success in New York.
