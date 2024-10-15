New York Yankees Provide Promising Update on Injured Hurler
The New York Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday after securing a 5-2 victory.
New York was propelled by left-handed starter Carlos Rodón, who pitched an elite 6 innings of work where he conceded just 1 earned run and amassed 9 strikeouts.
While one Yankees left-handed starter was the ALCS Game 1 hero, another Yankees left-handed starter is still on the mend from injury.
Nestor Cortes suffered a flexor strain in his left elbow on September 25 and has not pitched since. While the 29-year-old was left off the Yankees' ALCS roster, an October 14 article from SNY's Phillip Martinez provided positive news about his potential return.
"Boone and the Yankees are encouraged by what they've seen in the southpaw's recovery from a flexor strain," Martinez wrote.
"Boone said that there was a 'little bit' of consideration to put him on the ALCS roster but ultimately felt Cortes wasn't there yet," he continued.
"'Really excited how his throwing program’s gone since he started,' Boone said in the article. 'He threw his first pen yesterday, which went well. He felt good today, throwing another bullpen on Wednesday. If that goes well he can do another live over the weekend.
"'He’s still a few days behind being ready for this series, probably. We’re very encouraged by how it’s going so far,'" Boone continued in the article.
Martinez then added, "If Cortes continues to progress in his throwing program without issue, he can be a piece for a potential World Series roster spot."
While Cortes might be a trade asset for New York this offseason, it appears that he may still have a chance to make an impact this postseason.