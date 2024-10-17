Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Lose High-Leverage Reliever to Injury

One of the New York Yankees' high-leverage relievers was forced out of Game 3 of the ALCS with an apparent injury.

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Ian Hamilton (71) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Adding injury to insult.

With the New York Yankees trailing the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in Game 3 of the ALCS, one of their high-leverage bullpen arms was forced out of action.

Right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent injury after hustling over to first base to cover the bag following a booted play by Jon Berti.

According to Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media, Hamilton threw one warmup pitch that went to the backstop before exiting the game with a trainer.

The Yankees brought in left-hander Tim Mayza, who proceeded to allow an RBI single to Andres Gimenez, which was charged to Hamilton. This extended Cleveland's lead to 3-1.

This was Hamilton's second appearance in the postseason; the first came in Game 2 of the ALDS, where he struck out three Kansas City Royals hitters in a span of 1.1 scoreless innings.

Hamilton was limited to just 37.2 innings in the regular season after a lat strain landed him on the IL from June 18 to September 7, nearly a span of three full months. Upon returning in September, the righty had a sparkling 1.13 ERA and 11 strikeouts across eight innings down the stretch.

Last season, Hamilton was one of the best Yankee relievers, posting a 2.64 ERA in 58 innings in 2023.

Should Hamilton's injury he land him on the IL, righty reliever Mark Leiter Jr. would make sense as a logical replacement on the ALCS roster.

The Yankees later announced that Hamilton is dealing with left calf tightness, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

