New York Yankees Lose High-Leverage Reliever to Injury
Adding injury to insult.
With the New York Yankees trailing the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in Game 3 of the ALCS, one of their high-leverage bullpen arms was forced out of action.
Right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with an apparent injury after hustling over to first base to cover the bag following a booted play by Jon Berti.
According to Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media, Hamilton threw one warmup pitch that went to the backstop before exiting the game with a trainer.
The Yankees brought in left-hander Tim Mayza, who proceeded to allow an RBI single to Andres Gimenez, which was charged to Hamilton. This extended Cleveland's lead to 3-1.
This was Hamilton's second appearance in the postseason; the first came in Game 2 of the ALDS, where he struck out three Kansas City Royals hitters in a span of 1.1 scoreless innings.
Hamilton was limited to just 37.2 innings in the regular season after a lat strain landed him on the IL from June 18 to September 7, nearly a span of three full months. Upon returning in September, the righty had a sparkling 1.13 ERA and 11 strikeouts across eight innings down the stretch.
Last season, Hamilton was one of the best Yankee relievers, posting a 2.64 ERA in 58 innings in 2023.
Should Hamilton's injury he land him on the IL, righty reliever Mark Leiter Jr. would make sense as a logical replacement on the ALCS roster.
The Yankees later announced that Hamilton is dealing with left calf tightness, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.