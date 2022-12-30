Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees

The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter.

Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training.

WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to report Danish’s deal with the Yankees.

Danish, 28, posted a 5.13 ERA over 32 relief appearances with the Red Sox last season. The right-hander racked up 32 strikeouts in 40.1 innings with a 1.289 WHIP. He relies on a sinker-curveball mix with a bit of a sidearm delivery.

Before his brief stint in Boston, Danish began his career with the White Sox. He was drafted by Chicago in 2013, a second-round pick that went on to make his big-league debut three years later. Danish pitched 11 times with the White Sox over three seasons, posting a 4.85 ERA in those 13 innings. He didn't pitch in the big leagues from 2019 to 2021.

Danish is a depth signing, a reliever that's destined to begin the 2023 season with one of New York's affiliates if he sticks around. You can’t rule out a non-roster invitee making an impression at camp and pitching his way to a roster spot, though. After all, that’s what lefty Lucas Luetge did two years ago, an unlikely source of consistency and effectiveness in New York’s ‘pen after a stunning spring.

Luetge was in the news this week as well, traded from the Yankees to the Braves in exchange for two minor league players.

