MLB Insider Predicts What Aaron Judge's Extension Might Look Like With Yankees

With just five days to go until Opening Day, the Yankees are trying to lockdown superstar outfielder Aaron Judge to a long-term extension before the regular season begins.

So, what might Judge’s potential new deal look like?

According to ESPN Insider Buster Olney, who appeared on The Michael Kay Show on Friday, don’t expect Judge to take a hometown discount for the only team he has ever known in his professional career.

Judge has made it clear that he wants to remain a Yankee for a long time, but as Olney pointed out, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is a member of MLB’s players union, which advocates for players to maximize their value throughout the duration of their career. Given his age, this could be Judge’s only chance to cash in on a life-changing contract. And rightfully so, considering Judge is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and a winner of the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Award, where he led the league in home runs.

Per reports, the Yankees could possibly give Judge a deal lasting around seven or eight years. And as Olney went on to report, Judge could receive an average annual salary of $30 million per season.

With a massive extension potentially on the horizon for Judge, the Yankees’ puzzling offseason is beginning to make a lot more sense. New York wasn’t overly aggressive in pursuing some of the top free agents on the market such as Carlos Correa, Trevor Story or Freddie Freeman. That’s because their luxury tax payroll is the third-highest in baseball at $261 million, per RosterResource. This is a result of being tied up in substantial contracts belonging to Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Aaron Hicks.

On top of paying these pricey veterans on the roster, the Yankees wanted to be sure that there was money left over to lockdown Judge before he enters his final year of arbitration. If Judge and the Yankees cannot reach an agreement by Opening Day, Judge is likely headed for free agency following the 2022 season.

