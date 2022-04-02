Skip to main content

MLB Insider Predicts What Aaron Judge's Extension Might Look Like With Yankees

Doesn't sound like Aaron Judge will be taking a hometown discount to stay in pinstripes...

With just five days to go until Opening Day, the Yankees are trying to lockdown superstar outfielder Aaron Judge to a long-term extension before the regular season begins.

So, what might Judge’s potential new deal look like?

According to ESPN Insider Buster Olney, who appeared on The Michael Kay Show on Friday, don’t expect Judge to take a hometown discount for the only team he has ever known in his professional career.

Judge has made it clear that he wants to remain a Yankee for a long time, but as Olney pointed out, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is a member of MLB’s players union, which advocates for players to maximize their value throughout the duration of their career. Given his age, this could be Judge’s only chance to cash in on a life-changing contract. And rightfully so, considering Judge is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient, and a winner of the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Award, where he led the league in home runs.

Per reports, the Yankees could possibly give Judge a deal lasting around seven or eight years. And as Olney went on to report, Judge could receive an average annual salary of $30 million per season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With a massive extension potentially on the horizon for Judge, the Yankees’ puzzling offseason is beginning to make a lot more sense. New York wasn’t overly aggressive in pursuing some of the top free agents on the market such as Carlos Correa, Trevor Story or Freddie Freeman. That’s because their luxury tax payroll is the third-highest in baseball at $261 million, per RosterResource. This is a result of being tied up in substantial contracts belonging to Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Aaron Hicks.

On top of paying these pricey veterans on the roster, the Yankees wanted to be sure that there was money left over to lockdown Judge before he enters his final year of arbitration. If Judge and the Yankees cannot reach an agreement by Opening Day, Judge is likely headed for free agency following the 2022 season. 

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees

Yankees catcher Max McDowell at spring training
News

Yankees Considering All Backup Catcher Options to Fill in For Ben Rortvedt

By Max Goodman9 hours ago
New York Yankees logo at George M. Steinbrenner Field
News

Yankees Option 6 Players to Triple-A

By Gary Phillips13 hours ago
Yankees relievers Albert Abreu and Michael King
News

Yankees' Opening Day Roster Is Starting to Take Shape

By Max Goodman17 hours ago
New York Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching in spring training
News

Clarke Schmidt Sets Sights on Yankees' Staff

By Max Goodman20 hours ago
Yankees SP Manny Banuelos pitching in spring training
News

Yankees' Manny Bañuelos Continues to Turn Heads With Strong Spring

By Max GoodmanMar 31, 2022
Yankees SP Luis Severino throws live batting practice
News

Yankees' Luis Severino Passes First Test Since Soreness Scare

By Max GoodmanMar 30, 2022
Yankees SP Luis Severino in spring training workout
News

Yankees' Luis Severino Has Spring Start Pushed Back Due to 'General Soreness'

By Max GoodmanMar 29, 2022
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres high fives in dugout
News

Gleyber Torres’ Hot Spring a Welcomed Sign with Yanks Needing Bounce-Back Season

By Gary PhillipsMar 29, 2022