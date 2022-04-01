Yankees Option 6 Players to Triple-A

With the Triple-A season starting before the MLB season, players are heading to Scranton.

The MLB lockout created all kinds of wrinkles in baseball’s normal schedule.

One such example: the Triple-A season will start Tuesday, two days before the MLB season. In accordance with the unusual timeline, the Yankees assigned six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

RHP Matt Bowman, INF/OF Phillip Evans, INF Ronald Guzmán, OF Ryan LaMarre, INF José Peraza and RHP Ryan Weber were all reassigned. All were at spring training as non-roster invitees.

Bowman, who signed a two-year minor league deal with the Yankees in December, underwent Tommy John surgery in September. He did not pitch in a game this spring and has not thrown in a major league contest since 2019. Weber, meanwhile, made three exhibition appearances this spring, allowing eight runs in 5.1 innings. He pitched for Boston, Milwaukee and Seattle last year.

Guzmán, meanwhile, picked up four hits in 10 spring at-bats and added five RBI. He hit 16 homers for Texas as a rookie in 2018 but played in just 120 MLB games from 2019-2021.

Peraza is coming off a 2021 season in which he played in 64 games for the Mets. The veteran tallied just two hits in 17 spring at-bats. Evans saw 76 games of big league action with the Pirates last year, hitting five homers. He posted a .222 average over 18 spring training at-bats.

LaMarre is the only member of the group who played for the Yankees last season. He played in nine big league games for New York and spent 60 games at Triple-A. LaMarre had just one hit in 13 at-bats this spring.

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.