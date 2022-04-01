Skip to main content

Yankees' Opening Day Roster Is Starting to Take Shape

Albert Abreu and Michael King will begin the regular season on the Yankees' big-league roster, per manager Aaron Boone.

LAKELAND, Fla. — With less than one week to go until Opening Day, New York's 28-man roster is beginning to take shape. 

One day after confirming to reporters that right-hander Michael King will don pinstripes to start the regular season, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Albert Abreu will also head north with the team this month.

"Albert is out of options," Boone said outside the visitor's clubhouse at Publix Field before an exhibition game against the Tigers on Friday. "Coupled with coming off what he did last year, I feel like he's looked good here for us so far this spring."

Boone added that he and members of the organization had a "significant conversation" on Thursday to begin discussing roster cuts with the conclusion of spring training fast approaching. The biggest decision to make, Boone said, was whether the Yankees will bring 15 or 16 pitchers to the Bronx. 

Asked if a three-man bench is feasible to start the season—beginning the year with just 12 position players—Boone issued a reminder that Giancarlo Stanton is going to play in the outfield.

"With Giancarlo, that's a fourth outfielder and then that extra guy can be a guy that plays everywhere," he said. "So, I mean, it's not ideal. I'd love a four-man bench, and we may end up going that way, but we'll see."

Factoring King and Abreu to the mix, other arms like Manny Bañuelos, Deivi García, Luis Gil, Ron Marinaccio, Clarke Schmidt and JP Sears are in contention for the final roster spot (or two). Bañuelos is the only name from that group that isn't presently on the 40-man roster.

Abreu appeared in 28 games with the big-league club last season, posting a 5.15 ERA across 36.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen. King pitched to the tune of a 3.55 ERA last year, providing more length as a multi-inning asset—six of his 22 appearances in 2021 were starts.

There's still a possibility that New York could make some sort of trade in the next six days, addressing their pitching staff. Boone said he is focused on this organization's internal options, though. 

"You never know that kind of stuff," he said. "Whether something is going to happen or doesn't, you gotta plan as though it's not. It's what we're dealing with and then obviously if anything goes down, you adjust."

