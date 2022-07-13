Yankees' Aaron Hicks Leaves Game After Hitting Foul Ball Off Shin

Hicks needed help coming off the field, visibly in pain after smashing a 2-0 pitch off his right leg in the third inning.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks exited Tuesday night's game against the Reds at Yankee Stadium after fouling a ball off his right shin.

Hicks, who has been playing well of late, immediately fell to the ground, needing a moment before getting helped off the field by a member of New York's training staff.

Marwin Gonzalez replaced Hicks, striking out a few pitches later. With Gonzalez remaining in the game as New York's left fielder, Joey Gallo moved over to center, his first appearance in center field with the Yankees. Aaron Judge has the night off on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Since June 1, Hicks is hitting .282/.393/.505 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and four stolen bases. Before that recent stretch, Hicks slashed .127/.253/.141 in the month of May.

If Hicks needs to miss time after Tuesday night's injury, New York has even more of a reason to trade for an outfielder before next month's deadline. The Yankees have reportedly begun checking in with other teams about their available outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi of the Royals.

Further, you have to feel for Hicks if this does turn into a significant injury. The outfielder hasn't been able to stay on the field over the last several years, appearing in more than 100 games only twice in his first six years in pinstripes. Last season, Hicks played in only 32 ballgames (a career-low) after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery in May.

Overall in 2022, including Tuesday night, Hicks is batting .237/.356/.357 in 76 games.

