Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Aaron Hicks Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Wrist Injury

Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK — It was always a possibility when Aaron Hicks hurt his left wrist and learned he needed surgery. Now, it's the expectation.

Hicks will likely miss the rest of the 2021 season after undergoing left wrist surgery, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday afternoon.

The center fielder has a torn sheath in his wrist and his subsequent rehab—four-to-six months from now—should take him into the offseason.

"It looks like it's gonna cost him the year," Boone said. "This is definitely not something that you want to rush back from. So it's my understanding that it'll probably spill into the offseason."

If Hicks does in fact miss the remainder of this season, he'll finish the year with 32 games played. Hicks hit .194 (21-for-108) with four home runs, 13 runs scored and 30 strikeouts in that span.

This isn't the first time the switch-hitter will finish the season with a frustratingly low number of games played. Over six seasons with the Yankees, Hicks is averaging just over 82 games per season, appearing in 100-plus contests only twice. 

In his place, barring any trades to acquire an additional outfielder, New York will lean on veteran Brett Gardner heavily in center field. The Yankees' longest-tenured player has been in the lineup practically every game since Hicks went down earlier this month.

Boone alluded to giving Clint Frazier a shot in center in the future, a position the outfielder played in the minor leagues. New York also promoted prospect Estevan Florial on Thursday for a doubleheader, but that could be a short-term move with a need for a position player on the bench.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks
News

Aaron Hicks Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Wrist Injury

Yankees 1B Chris Gittens spring training
News

Should the Yankees Call Up Chris Gittens After Luke Voit's Injury?

Giancarlo Stanton Opening Day home run
News

Yankees Have Plan For Giancarlo Stanton's Return From Injured List

Yankees SP Corey Kluber in dugout
News

Yankees’ Corey Kluber Expected to Miss 8 Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Luke Voit running bases
News

Yankees' Voit Headed to Injured List With Right Oblique Strain

Yankees OF Clint Frazier makes catch in outfield
News

Should the Yankees Give Clint Frazier a Look in Center Field?

Yankees SP Corey Kluber at Yankee Stadium
News

Corey Kluber Exits Game With Right Shoulder Tightness

Yankees SS Gleyber Torres hits home run
News

Gleyber Torres Is Proving His Worth To The Yankees With Red-Hot Stretch