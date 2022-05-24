Skip to main content

Yankees' Aaron Boone Doesn't Agree With Josh Donaldson's Suspension

Donaldson received a one-game ban for his comments to Tim Anderson over the weekend.

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't think Josh Donaldson should've been suspended by Major League Baseball for his comments to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

Moments after New York's 6-4 loss to the Orioles on Monday night, Boone was asked for his thoughts on Donaldson's one-game suspension handed down by the league earlier in the afternoon.

"I certainly respect MLB," Boone said. "I think they were thoughtful and looked into it and did their due diligence on it and made what was a tough call. I don't agree with it. I don't think it warranted a suspension. But I certainly respect their process. And I know JD is planning on appealing."

READ: Josh Donaldson Receives Suspension For 'Jackie' Comments to Tim Anderson

This all started when Donaldson called Anderson "Jackie [Robinson]" multiple times during Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium, a comment that later sparked a benches-clearing altercation. 

It's the second time benches have cleared between these two clubs this season. Anderson and Donaldson got into it at third base last week in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field when the shortstop was pushed off the base by the third baseman.

In both cases, players rushed onto the field, but no punches were thrown and nobody was ejected. 

What Donaldson said, however, hasn't been forgotten.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Anderson was first to respond on Saturday, calling Donaldson's statement "disrespectful." That same word was used in MLB's official release on Monday, announcing Donaldson had been banned for one game.

Chicago's manager Tony La Russa called what Donaldson said "racist" while pitching coach Ethan Katz tweeted that the Yankee third baseman should've been suspended for more than a game. 

Perhaps the strongest opinion of all came from White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who ripped Donaldson, saying his explanation for what happened—that calling Anderson "Jackie" was a joke—is "complete bulls--t."

Nonetheless, Boone didn't deem this situation worthy of a suspension.

Regardless, Donaldson wasn't on the field for New York on Monday night. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list leading up to first pitch. Considering he is also appealing the suspension, discourse about what occurred between New York's slugger and Chicago's star shortstop isn't going away any time soon.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Josh DonaldsonTim AndersonNew York YankeesChicago White Sox

Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson and White Sox SS Tim Anderson separated as benches clear
News

White Sox Coach Says Josh Donaldson Should've Been Suspended For More Than One Game

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson runs to first base
News

Josh Donaldson Receives Suspension For 'Jackie' Comments to Tim Anderson

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson warms up
News

Yankees Place Josh Donaldson on COVID-19 Injured List, Recall Miguel Andújar

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson gestures to fans on home run
News

Tim Anderson Silences Yankee Stadium Crowd With Key Home Run in White Sox Win

By Max GoodmanMay 22, 2022
Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman walks off mound
News

Aroldis Chapman's Struggles Persist as New Injury Pops Up

By Max GoodmanMay 22, 2022
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks celebrates save
News

'Complete Bulls--t': Liam Hendriks Blasts Josh Donaldson Over 'Jackie' Comment

By Max GoodmanMay 22, 2022
New York Yankees OF Joey Gallo hits home run
News

Yankees' Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka Land on COVID-19 List

By Max GoodmanMay 22, 2022
New York Yankees reliever Chad Green pitching postseason
News

Chad Green Latest Yankees Pitcher In Need of Tommy John Surgery

By Gary PhillipsMay 22, 2022