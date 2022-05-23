Yankees Place Josh Donaldson on COVID-19 Injured List, Recall Miguel Andújar

Donaldson hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but like Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka, is symptomatic.

NEW YORK — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson joined outfielder Joey Gallo and catcher Kyle Higashioka on New York's COVID-19 injured list on Monday, per manager Aaron Boone.

Boone added that while Donaldson hasn't tested positive for the virus—Gallo and Higashioka haven't either—he has exhibited similar symptoms to those other two players.

That in mind, Donaldson stayed home from the ballpark on Monday, Boone said. Miguel Andújar was called up from Triple-A to replace him on the active roster for Monday night's game against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

"Donaldson hasn't even had a test yet. It was just a couple hours ago where he called in feeling that way," Boone explained. "So Joey and Higgy were again tested today, PCR, so we'll get that test back this evening. But as of now, they were negative."

Boone said the organization had to scramble to get Andújar ready to travel to Yankee Stadium. The Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are off on Monday.

"Hopefully he'll be here and available to us by game time," Boone said.

On Sunday, before a doubleheader against the White Sox, both Gallo and Higashioka were placed on the COVID list. In a similar situation to what Andújar is going through on Monday, catcher Rob Brantly and right-hander David McKay were brought up on short notice, added to the active roster.

