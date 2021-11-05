Free Agency Doesn’t Mean Brett Gardner’s Yankees Career is Over

New York’s longest tenured player is a free agent, but he could still return to New York. An agreement may just take some time.

Brett Gardner didn’t want to change when the Yankees’ season ended on Oct. 5.

The 38-year-old, New York’s longest-tenured player and only remnant from the 2009 World Series team, addressed reporters still clad in his road gray uniform following the Yankees’ Wild Card loss to the Red Sox. The gesture expressed both a literal and figurative desire to keep things the way they are.

"You don't know how many chances you'll get to put the uniform on again and go out there and do what we do," Gardner said at the time. "It just feels good to still have it on."

He added, "I hope that I'm back next season."

That outcome is still possible after Gardner officially became a free agent on Thursday alongside reliever Darren O’Day. Gardner declined his $2.3 million player option, while the Yankees chose a $1.15 million buyout over a $7.15 million club option. The decisions were hardly surprising.

What would be shocking—if only on the eyes—would be Gardner in another uniform. He has spent his entire professional career, including 14 major league seasons, with the Yankees. He has long been considered a leader in their locker room, and he still managed to contribute last season after seeing more playing time than expected when the campaign began.

With Mike Tauchman traded and Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier missing significant time, Gardner slashed a mere .222/.327/.362 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 140 games. But he hit better down the stretch while playing center field. Gardner slashed .261/.351/.441 with six homers and 22 RBI over the final two months of the season.

Staying on the field has always been a concern for Frazier and Hicks. Frazier could be a non-tender candidate and Hicks is New York’s only outfielder with significant experience in center, though Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge have both played there before. Prospect Estevan Florial has seen a few big league opportunities over the last two seasons, but the Yankees may not want to hand the 23-year-old a lager role just yet.

There are a few center field options available in free agency, such as Starling Marte, but the Yankees have other positions to spend on. All these factors could eventually lead to a reunion with Gardner depending on which way the offseason breaks.

If that happens, recent history suggests a deal won’t come for some time. Gardner’s last two contracts with the Yankees were signed in January (2020) and mid-February (2021). Yet, there was always an expectation that he would return once New York addressed other needs.

This time around, the situation is less assumptive with vast roster adjustments a possibility for New York. However, no one will be stunned if Gardner survives an offseason of change and dons a Yankees uniform once again.

