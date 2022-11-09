Yankees' Brian Cashman 'Engaging' in Trade Talks During GM Meetings

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters at the GM Meetings on Wednesday that he has been "listening and engaging" to trade talks this week.

Cashman added that teams have inquired specifically on New York's "abundance of infielders," as noted by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Yankees enter this offseason with a fascinating situation within their infield. New York's next wave of talent is knocking on the door—in the form of top prospects like Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe—while certain veterans are either coming off disappointing seasons or could be the odd man out when those aforementioned youngsters are handed more playing time.

Cashman was asked about Gleyber Torres this week, for instance, and while the GM assured that the 25-year-old is New York's second baseman, he didn't show any signs of a long-term commitment.

“We view him as our second baseman,” Cashman said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “He’s under control for this year. I think two more years? I don’t know if there’s any such thing as long term in our marketplace unless you’re sitting on a Gerrit Cole contract or (Giancarlo) Stanton contract.”

Torres makes the most sense among infielders in pinstripes when it comes to a trade, opening a spot for one of those prospects up the middle. Remember, Torres was already involved in trade talks leading up to the deadline, nearly getting shipped to the Marlins in a Pablo Lopez trade this summer. He's coming off his best season since his first two years in the league, hitting 24 home runs with a .761 OPS in 2022, so clubs looking for a spark at second could be interested.

On the left side of the infield, third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa are locked in under contract for next year. Both were acquired in the Gary Sánchez trade with the Twins last spring. Donaldson was elite defensively, but never found a rhythm on offense, producing arguably the worst season of his career on that side of the ball. Kiner-Falefa had his moments—and lived up to his reputation with tremendous bat-to-ball skills—but struggled at driving the baseball while often falling into inopportune slumps on defense.

With Donaldson scheduled to make $21 million next year, New York is in all likelihood stuck with the 36-year-old. They're in a similar position with outfielder Aaron Hicks, another aging player that regressed in 2022. Hicks will make north of $10 million in 2023, one of the only left fielders currently on the Yankees' roster.

Then there's DJ LeMahieu, who can play all over on the infield and is under contract for four more years, making $15 million each season. First base is temporarily open with Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency after he exercised his opt-out clause.

