Yankees’ Bullpen Lacks Lefties, But Can Still Attack Lefties

Wandy Peralta is the only left-handed reliever on the Yankees’ 40-man roster with MLB experience. But New York’s bullpen has options for batters who swing from the same side.

When the Yankees designated Lucas Luetge for assignment last week, Wandy Peralta became the only southpaw in New York’s bullpen with major league experience.

With Luetge designated, Aroldis Chapman not returning and Zack Britton a free agent, left-handed relievers are suddenly in short supply on New York’s 40-man roster. Peralta, however, has proven dependable, recording a 2.82 ERA since joining the Yankees early in the 2021 season. And it’s not like the team doesn’t have alternatives for stifling left-handed hitters, even if those options don’t throw from the same side of the plate.

For example, there’s Tommy Kahnle. His two-year, $11.5 million reunion with the Yankees forced Luetge out even though the latter pitched generally well for New York – but not in high-leverage – over the last two years.

Kahnle throws with his right arm, but he’s been known to cause headaches for port-side swingers. Lefties have hit .229 against Kahnle in his career, and he limited them to a .209 average in 2019, his last full season.

Then there’s Ron Marinaccio, who didn’t seem to care about what side of the batter’s box hitters stood in last season. The rookie was actually better against lefties (.146 AVG/93 plate appearances) than he was against righties (.152 AVG/88 plate appearances).

When it comes to unestablished pitchers, the Yankees have another left-hander who could make a difference in 2023.

Matt Krook is on the 40-man roster; he just hasn’t pitched in the majors yet. However, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake all recently said Krook could impact the club this upcoming season.

Krook has mostly been a starter throughout his minor league career, but his impressive strikeout rates (25.7% in 2022) and the Yankees’ need for a lefty could lead him to the bullpen.

Of course, the Yankees could also add another seasoned reliever to pair with Peralta if they want more of a sure thing. Veterans Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore and Brad Hand are among the free agent lefties coming off strong campaigns, and re-signing Britton is still possible after his Tommy John comeback lasted just three games before fatigue set in last season.

So the Yankees don’t have many experienced left-handers in their bullpen right now, but that could certainly change. Either way, the team still has choices when it comes to attacking left-handed hitters in 2023.

