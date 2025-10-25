Yankees Likely Picking Up Veteran Reliever's Contract Option
The New York Yankees' bullpen could look quite different next season, though they're all but certain to bring back their top left-handed option.
Yankees Likely Picking Up Hill's Option
Per the New York Post's Greg Joyce, the Yankees have every intention of picking up TIm Hill's $3 million club option and bringing him back into the fold for the 2026 campaign.
"The Yankees have a $3 million club option on the side-arming lefty, and they figure to pick it up given how well Hill pitched with the second-highest ground-ball rate in the majors," Joyce wrote.
Hill's Yankees Tenure
The veteran southpaw began his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals in 2018 and was traded to the San Diego Padres ahead of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Hill started 2024 off with the Chicago White Sox and was released that June after logging a 5.87 ERA over 23 innings for the team. The Yankees signed him to a one-year deal shortly after, and the rest was history.
The 35-year-old was superb down the stretch of the regular season last year, owning a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings. He remained excellent during the Yankees' run to the World Series as well, posting a 1.08 ERA in 8 1/3 frames.
Hill agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.85 million with New York last offseason that includes his aforementioned club option, and he once again filled a key role in 2025.
Across 70 appearances and 67 innings, he recorded a 3.09 ERA with 37 strikeouts and a 1.104 WHIP.
Hill's Role in 2026
Assuming the Yankees do, in fact, keep Hill around next season, there's every reason to assume he'll remain a favorite of manager Aaron Boone.
With Luke Weaver and Devin Williams set to reach free agency while Jonathan Loáisiga may join them considering his $5 million club option likely won't be picked up, New York is going to have plenty of innings to fill out of its bullpen.
His 67-inning workload was already hefty, but Hill should be in line for something similar in that regard next year as well.
Though the three-batter-minimum rule has minimized the lefty specialist role, the Yankees have found ways to deploy Hill in a manner that raises his efficiency. He limited left-handed hitters to a .181 batting average with a 2.58 FIP against them this year, while right-handed batters boasted a .282 average against him.
