Rising Slugger Isn't Yankees Future Catcher
There's some questions floating around about how the New York Yankees plan on utilizing Ben Rice next season, and the answer will ultimately dictate how the club goes about doing business this offseason.
Rice's Positional Splits
In his first season as a full-time major leaguer, Rice played in a total of 138 games for the Yankees. He appeared at first base in 50 of them while serving as the team's designated hitter on 48 occasions and suiting up at catcher 36 times.
Rice's Fielding Metrics
The 26-year-old graded out as an above-average defender at first in terms of Outs Above Average with 1, though he logged -2 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) at the position as well.
Behind the plate, Rice finished 2025 with -3 DRS and a Statcast Fielding Run Value of -2. Furthermore, his pop time ranked in the first percentile at 2.07 seconds according to Baseball Savant while his blocking (-2) and framing (-1) runs above average fell within the 28th and 42nd percentiles, respectively.
Rice is Not a Long-Term Answer at Catcher
The main argument for the Yankees to keep trotting Rice out at catcher is that it opens up so many other options for the club around the diamond.
If he were to improve his defense and become a viable option behind the plate, New York could go out and add a top-end first baseman in free agency or on the trade market while Rice would essentially share backstop duties with Austin Wells.
Rice would instantly become one of the league's top offensive catchers considering he hit 26 home runs with an .836 OPS this season, but that wouldn't make his shortcomings with the glove disappear.
He spent a majority of his time in the minor leagues as a catcher, so it's not like he doesn't have experience there, and there's every chance in the world that he could develop into at least an average defender in the future.
For now, though, there's no reason to entertain Rice as the Yankees' long-term answer at the position. Wells isn't perfect by any means, but he's an elite framer who adds just enough with his bat to justify penciling him in as the club's starting catcher heading into 2026.
Rice is emerging as a potential star at the plate for New York, and given that he's a solid defender at first base, the club should feel comfortable making him the everyday option there instead of sliding him back behind the plate.
