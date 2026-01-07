Yankees Linked To 42-Year-Old Starting Pitcher

Last year, Justin Verlander agreed to a one-year contract worth $15 million. Now, the New York Yankees have a chance to bring him in.

After a wild season with the San Francisco Giants, Verlander is back on the market. The 42-year-old seemingly isn't ready to call it quits, but ESPN's Jesse Rogers pointed out why he wouldn't be a bad fit for a contender.

The Yankees may not want to pay him as much as he made last year, and that's entirely okay. If they were to bring him in, it would obviously be on a one-year deal where he could occasionally make a spot start.

At the end of the day, Verlander is a nine-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner. He is a two-time World Series Champion and won the Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2022. There isn't much he hasn't done, but potentially finishing his career in a Yankees uniform would be quite the development.

Justin Verlander Isn't Ready To Retire

Sep 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after an out call was upheld against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Everyone knows the Yankees are talking about bringing in ace, they just haven't done the work to actually do so. With guys like Freddy Peralta and Edward Cabrera on the market, those two are quite a step up compared to a guy like Verlander.

That said, Rogers pointed out why Verlander's numbers are actually trending in the right direction and it may not be such a bad idea after all, "The finish to Verlander's season flew under the radar. Teams have taken some notice of the soon-to-be 43-year-old's second half in which he ranked in the top 10 in MLB in starts, IP, ERA, fWAR and several other categories beginning with his second start after the All-Star break."

He continued, "If you don't need him for 29 starts -- that's how many he made last year -- then Verlander could be even better for a contender."

Yankees Could Take A Risk On Verlander

Sep 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) takes the field to face the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

As long as they aren't paying him $15 million, Verlander could be a signing that makes sense for the Yankees. If they're unwilling to meet the demands of the Milwaukee Brewers or Miami Marlins, there's a chance they're left with nearly an identical team to what they had last season.

In order to get better, moves have to be made. Adding Verlander wouldn't guarantee them another World Series appearance, far from it, but it would at least add a veteran to this pitching staff that desperately needs something to improve in 2026.

