Yankees Could Get Revenge on Mets for Juan Soto Signing
The New York Yankees saw Juan Soto leave after just one season with the club last offseason in favor of a 15-year, $765 million contract with the crosstown New York Mets.
Now, however, the Bronx Bombers could flex their financial muscle and potentially get some revenge on the Mets by bringing in one of the club's franchise faces once free agency begins next month.
Yankees Could Bring the Polar Bear to the Bronx
During a livestream for Bleacher Report, the New York Post's Jon Heyman stated that there are members of the Yankees' brass, including owner Hal Steinbrenner, who have an affinity for Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and would be interested in seeing him switch boroughs this offseason.
"At least some people in the Yankees' [organization] do like Alonso," Heyman said. "They have first base open. Would they go for another big right-handed bat? I'm not positive on that one. I know there's some like there for Alonso. Certainly, Hal Steinbrenner is a guy who does like him. They're both Gators. They're not just from Florida, but went to Florida."
Do Yankees Need Alonso?
The Yankees, in theory, have an opening at first base with Paul Goldschmidt ticketed for the open market after signing a one-year deal with the team last offseason.
At the same time, though, Ben Rice has all the makings of a future superstar at the position for the team. He mashed 26 home runs with an .836 OPS this season, but perhaps he could move to catcher full-time if the Yankees find a way to bring in an elite first baseman like Alonso.
Rice logged a total of 229 2/3 innings behind the plate this past season, where he performed at a subpar level with -3 Defensive Runs Saved and a -2 Statcast Fielding Run Value.
For that reason, it's hard to imagine that the Yankees would entrust Rice with handling the backstop duties on a regular basis ahead of Austin Wells, who despite his declining production offensively has emerged as one of the league's top pitch framers.
Alonso would undoubtedly an exciting addition to the Yankees' lineup, as he's an elite power threat who hit 38 home runs with an .871 OPS this year.
At the same time, though, he's likely going to command a long-term contract worth over $100 million, and the club would be better off spreading its money around to other areas of the roster rather than signing Alonso away from the Mets, no matter how sweet the revenge would taste if they were to do so.
