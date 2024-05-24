New York Yankees Lose Key Veteran Reliever to IL For Second Time This Season
The New York Yankees' bullpen got healthier recently, but have now lost a solid piece, who just came back from the injured list.
Veteran right-handed reliever Nick Burdi, who had a 1.86 ERA in 12 appearances for the Yankees this season, has landed back on the 15-day IL with right hip inflammation, per team announcement.
Burdi has been impressive in his first season in the Bronx, with 12 strikeouts and only two runs allowed on five hits. However, the righty has been limited to just 9.2 innings in 2024 due to a recurring hip injury.
Burdi, 31, was a long shot to make the Yankees' roster after signing a minor league contract with the organization in the offseason and was a non-roster invitee to Spring Training. But he had an impressive camp and was selected to head up north with the big-league club at the end of March.
Luckily, the Yankees' bullpen has looked strong this year thanks to closer Clay Holmes, righties Ian Hamilton and Luke Weaver and newcomer Victor Gonzalez. They also recently got righty Tommy Kahnle back from the IL, who made his season debut on Wednesday night, tossing a scoreless frame in relief against the Seattle Mariners.
The Yankees have Ron Marinaccio in Triple-A Scranton as well, who has been more than solid this year with a 1.42 ERA across 12.2 big-league innings, but they opted to call-up Yoendrys Gomez to replace Burdi instead.
Overall, vice president and general manager Brian Cashman built some impressive organizational depth amongst his relief corps, despite the fact that the Yankees lost Jonathan Loaisiga to Tommy John surgery and are also missing Lou Trivino and Scott Effross.