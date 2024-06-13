Struggling New York Yankees Slugger Predicted to Sign Cheap Deal
The talk of the offseason for the New York Yankees will be all about Juan Soto if they can't sign him to an extension during the season. Rightfully so, too, as he's arguably the best player in baseball.
However, there are some other key players on the roster who hit free agency after the season. The front office will have difficult decisions to make, especially if they keep Soto around.
Keeping the left-handed slugger around means that they likely paid him in the ballpark of $500 million, which will almost certainly take up all of their money in the offseason.
Re-signing Soto is priority No. 1, a deal that has to happen if they want to continue to find the success they have this season.
Gleyber Torres is an interesting name when it comes to free agency. Entering the season, the right-handed hitting second baseman was viewed as someone who could get paid handsomely.
However, slashing .231/.308/.345 with just six home runs in 255 at-bats, Torres is arguably having the worst year in his career.
His 86 OPS+ would be the lowest in his career if it continues.
Reports have indicated that if New York can't get more production out of him before the deadline, they could look to improve the position. Benching him would be an interesting decision, as he was once viewed as someone who was going to be a big part of the future of the organization.
Perhaps he turns it around fully this season and proves his worth again, but even if he doesn't, that might not be a bad thing for the Yankees.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted contracts for 2024-25 free agents, predicting a one-year, $12 million deal for the Venezuela native.
"After back-to-back solid seasons in 2022 and 2023, Torres' walk year is going...not great. His chances for a multi-year deal have almost certainly plummeted accordingly. He may have to do a one-year pillow deal, and probably not quite for Cody Bellinger money."
If Torres were to sign a one-year, prove-it deal, that would benefit New York.
The Yankees would be able to pay him in this scenario and keep a piece of their core on the roster for at least another season.
Even if they re-sign Soto, $12 million shouldn't be too big of an issue for the front office.