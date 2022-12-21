Yankees Have Roster Decisions to Make With Carlos Rodón Introduction Looming

With one memorable press conference at Yankee Stadium coming to an end, the preparation for another one begins.

The Yankees welcomed Aaron Judge back to the organization on Wednesday morning, making the slugger's nine-year deal official while naming the outfielder captain.

As the festivities at Yankee Stadium came to a close—with owner Hal Steinbrenner telling reporters that New York isn't finished adding to this roster—the Yankees formally announced that they have signed left-hander Carlos Rodón to a six-year contract. Rodón will be introduced in a separate presser on Thursday.

Rodón is New York's second significant splash on the open market this winter, an ace-caliber starter that agreed to a $162 million deal to don pinstripes. It's an addition that takes the Yankees' starting rotation from great to elite, adding depth that can bring the best out of every arm in the staff, even Frankie Montas.

As the Yankees move forward with Rodón, the team will need to make space on their 40-man roster. After officially signing Judge and Rodón, in addition to the retention of Anthony Rizzo, New York currently has 41 players on their 40-man roster. That's without reliever Tommy Kahnle, who agreed to a two-year deal that isn't official yet.

The Yankees can open some spots on their roster in a variety of ways. There are a few players that are destined to be placed on the 60-day injured list—like reliever Scott Effross after his Tommy John surgery, for instance.

New York can always designate some assets for assignment as well. Could this mean the end of the road within the Yankees organization for former prospects like Albert Abreu, Deivi García or Estevan Florial?

It's also possible that the Yankees are finalizing a trade. New York's general manager Brian Cashman has been working the phones all offseason, trying to get rid of certain contracts—namely Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks—while striving to fill a hole in left field.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rodón is listed on New York's team site with No. 55, the number he wore over his first seven big-league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán—who is out of minor league options and currently sits on the outside of New York's pitching staff equation—is also listed with No. 55.

