Yankees' Jameson Taillon Ready For First Postseason Start in Winner-Take-All Game 5

CLEVELAND — Jameson Taillon's postseason debut didn't go according to plan.

The right-hander came out of the bullpen in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Friday, allowing two runs to score while taking the loss as the Guardians evened the series at one win apiece.

Since then, Taillon has been biding his time in New York's bullpen, waiting for another opportunity while studying scouting reports and keeping a close eye on Cleveland's hitters, watching how they operate.

On Monday night at Yankee Stadium, Taillon will have that chance to help his team once more in this ALDS. Except this time, he'll be making his first start in the playoffs, pitching in a winner-take-all Game 5.

"It's an opportunity," Taillon said on Sunday night after the Yankees staved off elimination with a 4-2 win. "I feel like we have prepared for this moment. Playing the AL East, facing the line-ups we have faced, seems like playing in a Yankees uniform in Yankees Stadium every game is a big game. We're ready for it."

Taillon threw 18 pitches on Friday, allowing three hits without recording an out. The right-hander assured on Sunday that he'll be available to pitch to a starter's workload despite a blip in his normal five-day routine, built up to provide some length.

That doesn't mean Taillon will have a long leash, though. With a loaded bullpen of available arms behind him, and zero margin for error, you have to figure Yankees manager Aaron Boone will be in constant communication with bullpen coach Mike Harkey early on, making sure other relievers are consistently ready to step in as soon as Taillon runs into trouble.

After all, this Guardians lineup is a challenge to navigate. Just because Gerrit Cole was able to strike out eight batters over seven innings on Sunday doesn't mean Cleveland won't respond with an offensive outburst in Game 5.

"They're extremely contact-oriented, spread the ball around, a deep lineup," Taillon explained. "There's competitive at-bats all the way through. I feel like they do a lot of different things pretty well. They have a bit of thump in the middle, got contact throughout, they have got aggressive guys, patient guys, fast guys. So yeah, it is a good challenge."

It works both ways, but being that this is the fifth game between these two clubs in less than a week, Taillon and the Yankees are extremely familiar with the Guardians' offense. Not only does that benefit Taillon in his research and preparation for his start, but it assists New York's catchers—Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka—as they game plan and make pivotal decisions in the heat of battle.

"Our catchers are always locked in," Taillon said. "Trevi and Higgy, they're always communicating, game planning together and stuff. So the opportunity for them to see how everybody's stuff plays against different hitters and stuff is going to help."

Taillon posted a 3.91 ERA over 32 starts during the regular season this year, matching his career-high in outings while successfully avoiding the injured list. The 30-year-old struck out 151 batters in 177.1 innings pitched. One big tendency that Taillon will need to dodge on Monday if he wants to pitch deep into the game is the home run ball—the right-hander allowed 26 long balls in 2022, 20 of them coming in his final 19 starts. Cole was the only other MLB pitcher to allow more homers in that span (from June 23 through the end of the regular season).

Asked how he's staying focused with the biggest start of his career looming, Taillon said he's trying to keep things simple, stick to a normal routine and maintain composure.

"There is definitely going to be some added adrenaline and stuff when you step foot in Yankees Stadium," Taillon said. "I will keep my day as normal as possible. Knowing that the fans are going to bring it over the top, I think it is important for us to just prepare, do our research, do our studying, do our pregame work and try to keep it mellow knowing that when you get out there, obviously, we'll be excited for the moment with the fans going crazy."

