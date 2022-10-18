Skip to main content

Guardians' Myles Straw Throws Football With Yankees Fans During ALDS Rain Delay

Straw was staying loose before a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night in the Bronx, connecting with fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK — Back in April, Guardians outfielder Myles Straw called Yankees fans the "worst fan base on the planet" after an incident in the outfield at Yankee Stadium.

Six months later, during a rain delay before Game 5 of the American League Division Series, Straw took some time to help fans in the Bronx stay busy while waiting for first pitch.

The outfielder and his teammate, Will Brennan, emerged from the third-base dugout, tossing a football back and forth on the warning track, steps away from the tarp. 

At one point, Straw decided to open that game of catch up to fans, throwing the football to those seated in the lower bowl of Yankee Stadium. After a few tosses, the 28-year-old reared back and fired a strike to a fan in the first row of the second deck. When the fan hauled it in, fans roared in celebration.

Here's another angle, from the field, as Straw plays catch, connecting with the fans.

Eventually a ballpark official told Straw and Brennan to stop. The crowd booed as they disappeared into the dugout. Rain started to fall in the Bronx a few minutes later. 

The ugly incident with Straw and some fans in the bleachers occurred on April 23 during a walk-off victory for the Yankees. Trying to catch a fly ball off the bat of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan slammed into the fence, needing attention from members of Cleveland's training staff. With Kwan on the ground, certain fans seated in left field chirped down at the outfielder. Straw then climbed the outfield wall, standing up for his teammate by shouting back at the hecklers. 

Minutes later, Gleyber Torres hit a walk-off single to the wall in right-center field. As the Yankees celebrated their victory, fans in the bleachers began throwing bottles, cans and other objects toward some of the Guardians players. 

In Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS last week, Straw was booed lustily each time he was introduced. He's been the subject of chants from fans in the bleachers during those games in the Bronx as well. 

The winner of Monday night's ALDS finale will advance to face the Houston Astros, Straw's former team, in the American League Championship Series.

