Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Delayed By Rain

NEW YORK — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians won't start on time on Monday night.

The winner-take-all finale of this Division Series has officially been delayed due to rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced.

First pitch of Game 5 was originally scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. New York's victory in Game 4 on Sunday night in Cleveland—featuring a clutch performance from ace Gerrit Cole—forced a decisive Game 5.

There's still a chance that this ALDS finale will be postponed to Tuesday as well. That would be far from ideal from a Championship Series standpoint for both clubs—Game 1 of the ALCS in Houston will take place on Wednesday night, regardless of the timing of this contest in the Bronx.

Then again, adding an additional day of rest—after three games in three days leading up to Monday night—would be beneficial for both pitching staffs.

Jameson Taillon is scheduled to start for the Yankees on Monday while Aaron Civale will take the ball for the Guardians.

To get you set for first pitch, whenever that may be, here's some reading from Monday morning, following New York's victory in Game 4:

