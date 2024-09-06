New York Yankees Reportedly Made Attempt For Best Trade Deadline Pickup
The New York Yankees got one of the best bats on the trade market in Jazz Chisholm Jr. at this year's deadline.
However, they whiffed on bringing in bullpen help, as Mark Leiter Jr. holds a 5.79 ERA in pinstripes and Enyel De Los Santos was designated for assignment and now pitches for the lowly Chicago White Sox.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees made an attempt at landing an impact reliever from the Marlins in their package for Chisholm.
Left-hander A.J. Puk was the arm the Yankees tried for in the Chisholm blockbuster, and bringing in the veteran relief pitcher would have paid dividends.
Puk, who was instead traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar, has easily been one of the best trade deadline pickups this year. In 16 innings with Arizona, the 29-year-old has a dominant 0.56 ERA, a 0.63 WHIP and 26 strikeouts.
The Yankees' bullpen is a major question mark at the moment, and they now plan to get "creative" at closer after Clay Holmes blew his 11th save (MLB lead) earlier in the week.
Puk does have closing experience, but has blown three saves in five chances this season and nine overall with the Marlins in 2023.
Regardless, the way Puk has been pitching since becoming a Diamondback has been impactful. This type of boost is something the Yankees were looking for at the deadline, but they ultimately came up empty.
As Heyman also reported, the Yankees tried to acquire elite closer Tanner Scott from the Marlins as well. However, Miami's asking price was deemed too high as they wanted the Yankees' No. 3 prospect George Lombard Jr.