Why Yankees Didn't Land Top Closer at Deadline, Per Insider
The New York Yankees traded for two relievers at the 2024 trade deadline (Enyel De Los Santos and Mark Leiter Jr.) because Brian Cashman was confident that Clay Holmes could get his groove back in the ninth inning.
De Los Santos was designated for assignment by the Yankees on August 14, Leiter Jr. has a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings pitched with New York, and Holmes is no longer the Yankees' de facto closer.
Hindsight is 20/20, of course; which is why criticizing Cashman for not being more aggressive in seeking bullpen aid before the trade deadline isn't completely fair. Especially after a September 5 article from the New York Post's Jon Heyman noted that the Yankees did try to secure another closer.
"Though the Yankees did try for [San Diego Padres closer Tanner] Scott, a Marlins request was deemed too much (it included Miami product George Lombard Jr.)," Heyman wrote.
Tanner Scott spent the first four-plus months of this season as the Miami Marlins closer before being dealt to the San Diego Padres (along with right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing) for three of San Diego's then-top five prospects, plus their No. 24 overall prospect.
Scott has been one of baseball's most elite closers this season, amassing a 9-5 record with a staggering 1.44 ERA and 20 saves in 22 save opportunities. Since being traded to San Diego, he has a 2.25 ERA and two converted saves.
Heyman mentioned that Miami wanted George Lombard Jr., who's currently the Yankees' No. 3 overall prospect. Lombard Jr. is a 19-year-old infielder, the Yankees' first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and the son of former MLB player George Lombard Sr.
While Lombard Jr. is an undeniable talent, one has to imagine whether Cashman now regrets not sending him to Miami in a deal for one of baseball's best relievers.