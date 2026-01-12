Don Mattingly Could Crush Yankees Bo Bichette Chances

The New York Yankees are reportedly shifting gears this offseason after reaching an impasse with primary target Cody Bellinger, and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette was looking like a likely alternative. At least, until this latest update.

Bichette, who will be 28 for the 2026 season, is coming off a near-miss in the Blue Jays' recent World Series bid, and one of the key players in that miss is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies. With the news that Yankees legend Don Mattingly -- who also served as Bichette's bench coach with the 2025 Blue Jays -- the young man is "almost certainly" going to Philly.

“Outfielder Kyle Tucker is too expensive (for the Yankees), and infielder Bo Bichette is almost certainly headed to the Phillies, where Don Mattingly, his former bench coach in Toronto, will assume that same role at the other end of the Jersey Turnpike,” Yankees insider Bob Klapisch wrote for NJ.com.

Bichette's affection for Mattingly was clear following their World Series loss, when Bichette visited Mattingly to give him a hug as Mattingly looked out over the field. The former first baseman still has not won a World Series in his long career, and officially joined the Phillies as their bench coach last week.

Bichette would have shifted the infield significantly in New York, considering that the Yankees aren't exactly in need of a second baseman (Bichette is expected to take on the position this season after a poor defensive showing at shortstop).

The Yankees were expected to either trade away current second baseman Jazz Chisholm or find a new position for him in the current makeup -- On SI's Joseph Randazzo posited center field, given Chisholm's performance there with the Miami Marlins for a short time.

Remaining Possibilities for Yankees

If Bellinger and Bichette both ultimately sign elsewhere, the Yankees do have options remaining in Kyle Tucker, Nico Hoerner and others as they work to make up for the sizeable loss of Bellinger. The Yankees, now into mid-January without an offseason signing from outside their organization (apart from their Rule 5 draft selection), are looking desperate. They are the only team left in the MLB without an outside signing, and the pickings are thinning.

The Yankees are still expected to pursue a starter and some relievers, given their injured rotation and weak bullpen. They may trade away Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones for pitching talent, but without Bellinger or Tucker (who the Yankees are in on, but who is more expensive than Bellinger), they may be forced to rely on the young men for their incomplete outfield.

Hoerner, per a recent update, is not expected to be traded by the Phillies unless they are "blown away" by an offer. The Yankees don't necessarily have to make that big move. Any big move will do.

