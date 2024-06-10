Insider Says It's 'Increasingly Likely' Yankees Upgrade These Positions at Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees have looked like a team of destiny throughout the first 67 games of the regular season, but they could always get better with the trade deadline looming.
According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal and Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, it is "increasingly likely" in theory that New York will try to acquire a first baseman or third baseman at the deadline next month.
This is because Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu have both struggled immensely this season, and spark plug Oswaldo Cabrera is viewed as more of a utility man, who can contribute off the bench.
Rizzo has had a rough go offensively since suffering concussion-like symptoms back in May of 2023. Rosenthal and Kirschner also added how Rizzo’s .284 slugging percentage against starting pitchers in 2024 is the lowest mark in baseball. The 34-year-old has not looked like the four-time Gold Glove winner he once was either, as he has -1 defensive runs saved, an OAA of zero and three errors at first base in 64 games this season. He is 1-for-29 in June at the plate and has now been benched in back-to-back games.
If Rizzo turns things around, the Yankees will not need to explore adding a first baseman at the deadline. This would make things easier for the Yankees as he is still owed $10 million with a $6 million buyout, is close with team captain and superstar Aaron Judge, and is a positive veteran clubhouse presence.
As for LeMahieu, he has battled injuries with the latest being a non–displaced fracture of his right foot, which he suffered towards the end of Spring Training. Although the veteran infielder was able to make it back from the injured list on May 28, his bat has yet to get going, as he has hit just .219 (7-for-32) with a .578 OPS and no home runs or RBIs. But it has only been 10 games, so the 35-year-old could potentially bounce-back as he did in the second half of last season, where he slashed .273/.377/.432 with a .809 OPS.
LeMahieu could possibly claim the first base job over Rizzo, but then Cabrera would become the starting third baseman. As previously mentioned, Cabrera’s value is seen at its best in a part-time role.
In terms of trade candidates who the Yankees might explore, first basemen Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Walker would be viable rental options.
As for third basemen, there aren’t many expiring deals at the hot corner that are out there. A reunion with Gio Urshela could make sense, but he has struggled this season. They could also take a flier on Eugenio Suarez, who would bring serious power to a home run-hitting lineup, but he has had a rough campaign as well.