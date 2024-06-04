Yankees Should Target Oakland A's Player Not Named Mason Miller
What a season it's been for the New York Yankees, looking poised to accomplish their goal of winning a World Series. 42-19 on the season and 2.5 games ahead in the American League East, they find themselves in an excellent position to compete for a World Series this season.
That could change, as the Yankees saw in 2022, but this year has a different feel to it. Every part of the team has clicked on all cylinders, They can swing it with the best of them, their starting rotation has picked up Gerrit Cole as he recovers from his injury in a big way, and the bullpen has been lights out.
On all fronts, this looks to be a team that doesn't need to make many changes at the deadline. With Cole returning, that's an added bonus that no other team in baseball will get.
However, that'd be the worst decision the front office has ever made. They absolutely, in no scenario, can view this trade deadline as one they don't need to be aggressive at.
It doesn't matter if it's just adding a bullpen arm, depth piece, or anything else, they have to still find ways to improve.
Adding to the bullpen seems to be the most logical thing to do. New York, like every contending team, could always use another arm. The prized possession looks to be Mason Miller if the Oakland Athletics trade him, but there's another arm in their bullpen who no one seems to be talking about.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed players most likely to be traded by the Athletics, which included relief pitcher, Lucas Erceg.
Erceg is on the IL, dealing with some forearm tightness, which the Yankees would have to do their due diligence on.
However, if he's healthy, Erceg has put together a very impressive season. The right-hander ranks above average in xERA, xBA, fastball velocity, chase %, whiff %, K %, and hard-hit %, according to Baseball Savant.
Those are all indications that he should continue to find success on the bump. His base stats have been impressive, too, posting a 2.86 ERA in 22.0 innings pitched, striking out 27.
He's an under-the-radar arm that might not require New York to make a massive move in comparison to Miller. If Oakland dealt Miller, the trade package could be much more than the Yankees are willing to give up.
Erceg shouldn't and that could make him the ideal arm.