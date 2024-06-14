Yankees 'Make Sense' For Giants Infielder To Possibly Replace Anthony Rizzo
What will the New York Yankees do about the first base spot this summer?
New York currently has Anthony Rizzo manning the spot, but he hasn't had the season he expected to leading many to speculate that a trade could be on the horizon this summer as the Yankees look to win their first World Series title since 2009.
The Yankees are loaded throughout the roster, but clearly are going all in on the 2024 campaign and if Rizzo doesn't turn things around soon, an addition could be an option. Multiple names have been thrown out there and one player who the Yankees "make sense" for is San Francisco Giants utility man LaMonte Wade Jr., according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty.
"If Rizzo continues performing the way he has, the Yankees should consider having another option on the roster ahead of October," Kirschner and Kuty said. "They can't go into the playoffs counting on a Rizzo resurgence if this is what the results have been for more than a calendar year.
"A few names could make sense for the Yankees at first base: the San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz, and Miami Marlins' Josh Bell."
Wade could be an intriguing option for New York. He can play first base as well as all three outfield spots. He is having arguably the best season of his career and is slashing .333/.470/.426 in 52 games played with two home runs and 17 RBIs.
He's someone who could be brought in to help at first base while also providing important depth elsewhere. Wade could help out all over the field down the stretch as the Yankees attempt to make a deep playoff run. Plus, he's under team control until 2026 so he could help out next season as well.
