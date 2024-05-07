New York Yankees Superstar Has Interesting Comments After Dominant Weekend
Coming off a disappointing result against their division rival Baltimore Orioles for early supremacy in the AL East race, the New York Yankees were able to get things back on track this past weekend with a sweep of the Detroit Tigers.
That allowed them to stay one game back of first place entering Tuesday's slate of games.
The Yankees were able to enjoy a day off on Monday before getting set to host the Houston Astros in what normally is a highly-anticipated contest, but based on how the perennial American League power has performed so far this season, there hasn't been much buzz.
Still, New York would love nothing more than to dominate another matchup against the team who has haunted them throughout the playoffs these past years.
To do that, they'll need their superstar Aaron Judge to play well.
It's been a frustrating season for the 2022 AL MVP as he has his worst slash line of .220/.350/.439 since his first Major League action in 2016.
But over the weekend, the slugger looked much more like himself when he went 5-10 with a homer and two RBI.
Manager Aaron Boone certainly thinks that Judge might be turning the corner, telling reporters on Sunday, "I thought he swung the bat great [May 5] ... I do feel like he's looking better to me, but he's still working to get all the way there."
The Yankees certainly hope that's the case.
Judge's seven blasts and 20 RBI are second on the team, but his .220 batting average after the weekend series is the highest it's been since Opening Day after coming into the slate batting .197. They need him to become the dominant hitter that he's been in order for this lineup to really become dominant.
Still, while the slugger might be feeling much better about where his swing currently is after that showing, he's not quite ready to pat himself on the back.
"Not until I'm hitting 1.000, then I'll say we're getting there," he said.
New York fans and the superstar will likely settle with getting his numbers back to his career averages, because if that's the case, this team could become real contenders when the playoffs come around.