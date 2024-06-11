New York Yankees Trade Pitch Finds Jose Trevino Replacement
The 47-21 New York Yankees have enjoyed plenty of success this season. It's fair to say that if this continues, the current version of the Yankees might be the worst fans will see all season.
Gerrit Cole should return in the near future, and the front office should make moves to better the roster at the trade deadline. There aren't a ton of areas that need to be improved. However, moves on the margin could help them win a World Series, which is the goal for this franchise.
New York could look to upgrade their bullpen, right side of the infield, and possibly a catcher. Jose Trevino has taken the catching duties for most of the year, playing in 41 games.
In 121 at-bats, the one-time All-Star is slashing .264/.316/.388 with an OPS+ of 99 and five home runs. If he finishes with a 99 OPS+, it'd be the highest mark of Trevino's career.
A 99 OPS+ isn't anything to write home about, but the Oklahoma native hasn't had a bad season by any means. Still, he could be upgraded if the Yankees view it as a need.
In a proposed trade from Zach Pressnell of FanSided, they'd be doing just that, trading for Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz.
The deal would send Will Warren and Zach Messinger for Diaz. Warren's a top-10 prospect, according to most rankings, so moving him for a rental catcher might not interest the front office.
"But for the Yankees, this deal is a win now move. New York would have the most complete lineup in the big leagues if they can get this kind of production out of their backstop.
"Diaz would be a huge addition that may help lock the Yankees atop of the American League this season. It's World Series or bust for the Bronx Bombers and this move pushes them in the right direction."
Diaz has had the better offensive season, slashing .303/.352/.439 with five home runs and an OPS+ of 117 in 216 at-bats.
He's swinging it the best he ever has by a somewhat wide margin, which does leave some worries. He hasn't posted an OPS+ above 100 since 2018, which is the only other time he's done it in his career.
New York would be buying high and would have to hope that he continues playing this way for the remainder of the season, a somewhat huge risk.