Yankees' Superstar Aces Latest Rehab Test Moving Closer to MLB Return
Despite the at least minor concern surrounding American League MVP favorite Juan Soto and his forearm inflammation, the New York Yankees will be getting another superstar back in the near future.
On Sunday, reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole aced his latest rehab test with a strong minor league outing, where he stretched out to 4.2 innings on 57 pitches (44 strikes) for the Double-A Somerset Patriots.
Although he surrendered a solo home run to the second batter of the game, Cole then buckled down to give up just one more hit on his way to striking out five. In his first two rehab starts combined, the righty has thrown a total of eight innings, allowing just one run while racking up nine strikeouts.
After rehab outing no. 2, Cole told reporters in Somerset that he is going to need at least one more minor league start. He could potentially require more after the next rehab start, but time will tell.
Following his first rehab start on Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Cole will likely need at least a couple more rehab starts before he is deemed to be ready to be activated from the IL. Cole's next live game action will be his third rehab outing.
Cole has been sidelined with an elbow injury since the early portion of Spring Training, and has yet to throw a pitch in a regular season game in 2024. Regardless, the Yankees have not missed a beat with an American League leading 45-21 record through their first 66 games. The Yankees' starting rotation also holds the best ERA in the AL at 2.82 across 373.1 innings.
So while getting Cole back will be a major boost for an already dominant rotation, the Yankees have no reason to rush things, as they need their prized arm to be healthy for the long haul this season and beyond. The good news is that Cole is clearly getting close to returning to the Bronx in the near future.