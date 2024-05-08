New York Yankees Viewed as Suitor for Arizona Diamondbacks' Slugger
Entering the season, the expectation was for the New York Yankees to have one of the best offenses in baseball. While their 23-13 start has been impressive, most of that hasn't been due to their offense.
The Yankees have struggled at times to put together runs in multiple scenarios, a concerning sign nearly 40 games into the season. With the trade deadline approaching, not only will they need to add pitching, as every contending team does, but they'll need to also address some of their offensive issues.
Looking ahead to potential options, Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media listed three early trade candidates ahead of the deadline. His list included Christian Walker, a right-handed slugger on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Walker has played first base for his entire career, appearing in left field one time during 2018.
Despite Anthony Rizzo playing better in recent weeks, getting two hits including a home run in the team's most recent win, Walker would provide them with a monster bat. Plugging him into the middle of the order could help this offense find its stride.
33-year-old Walker is a two-time Gold Glove winner at first base, too, winning those awards in 2022 and 2023.
Last season was arguably the best of his career, slashing .258/.333/.497 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs. His 123 OPS+ was the second-best of his career since becoming a full-time player.
In the early stages of 2024, the Pennsylvania native is slashing .280/.391/.490 with an OPS+ of 151.
He's currently playing on a one-year, $10.9 million contract, so this would likely be a rental for New York who could provide major benefits for them as they look to go all in to win a World Series this season without having to give up a big haul for an impact bat.