5 Observations From Yankees' Final Workout Before Game 1 of ALDS

Matt Carpenter gave an update on his status on Sunday, assuring that he's "ready" to return from his fractured foot for the ALDS and beyond. He continued to ramp up on Monday, showing once again that he's in position to make an impact.

Carpenter's workout began with sprints on the outfield grass. He transitioned to the batting cage for BP, starting with soft swings to the opposite field before driving home runs to the pull side.

The 36-year-old then moved back to the outfield grass, shagging as his teammates took batting practice. At one point, on an Aaron Judge line drive bouncing into the right-field corner, Carpenter spun his hips and sprinted in pursuit.

Finally, Carpenter racked up a few more plate appearances during live batting practice under the lights. At one point, after grounding a single into right field, the veteran ran it out, advancing to second base on a walk and eventually coming around to score—running hard before jogging from third to home.

Even before Carpenter's injury—when he fouled a ball off his left foot against the Mariners in Seattle on August 8—the slugger wasn't particularly fleet-footed. Still, seeing him move around and with some spurts of intensity is a good sign. On Sunday, he said he wouldn't have any problems scoring from second base or getting back into the outfield on defense. It was just a workout, but he showed it between the lines on Monday.

Now, the question is whether or not Yankees manager Aaron Boone will use Carpenter in the starting lineup. If he can play outfield—or better yet, if Giancarlo Stanton is able to play outfield—then the slugger could do much more than just come off the bench as a pinch hitter.