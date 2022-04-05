Yankees Finalize Opening Day Roster: Who Made the Team?

Here are the 28 players that will don pinstripes at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, kicking off the 2022 regular season.

TAMPA — Seated in his office at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday morning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked for the umpteenth time if he had any roster decisions to report.

The skipper smiled. With the team heading north on Tuesday night after New York's final Grapefruit League contest, it was finally time for the big reveal.

Boone confirmed that New York will be carrying 16 pitchers to start the season, taking full advantage of rosters expanding to 28 players for the first month of the year. That in mind, all three of the remaining pitchers in contention for roster spots at big-league camp have made the team.

Before we dive into this 28-man roster any further, here are all the players that made the team, along with some of those that just barely missed the cut and will start the season in Triple-A.

Deivi García and Luis Gil were also contending for a spot on the Yankees' big-league pitching staff. Instead of starting the year in the Bronx, those two right-handers will begin the season in Triple-A, making sure they're stretched out as starters in case they're needed in the rotation in the Bronx.

Same goes for Manny Bañuelos who got off to a magnificent start in Grapefruit League play. As a non-roster invitee—like outfielder Ender Inciarte—an additional roster move would've needed to be made. Those two veterans were assigned to Scranton on Monday.

On Tuesday, Miguel Andújar and Tim Locastro were also optioned to Triple-A. Odds are, they'll be the first to get the call if any position players get hurt at the big-league level early on this season.

Finally, Greg Bird joins the team in Scranton after signing a minor league deal on Tuesday. The slugger returns to the organization where he began his professional career.

