Yankees RP Scott Effross Needs Tommy John Surgery: What it Means For Postseason

NEW YORK — The Yankees' bullpen is in shambles entering the postseason.

New York was already missing the likes of Michael King, Chad Green, Ron Marinaccio, Zack Britton and more for the American League Division Series due to injuries. Hours before Game 1 of the ALDS, against the Cleveland Guardians, another key reliever joined them on the sidelines.

Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery, per Jack Curry of YES Network.

Effross' injury is a pre-ALDS bombshell, one more gut punch for this club as they prepare for their first postseason game. The sidearm reliever, acquired from the Cubs at the trade deadline, was poised to be one of Aaron Boone's most reliable and effective high-leverage arms. Effross profiled as a reliever that could save games in October, a pitcher with a funky delivery that's posted tremendous numbers in pinstripes.

The 28-year-old had a 2.13 ERA in his 13 appearances in a Yankees uniform after the deadline. He missed a chunk of time after the trade with a shoulder strain, but picked up where he left off in September, coming back from the IL and finishing the season with five scoreless outings in a row.

Earlier this season, the bullpen was New York's strongest and most dominant position group. In the first half, Clay Holmes and Michael King were practically unhittable. Holmes made the All-Star Game as one of the game's best closers and King was arguably the biggest All-Star snub in the American League Others like Wandy Peralta and Marinaccio (a rookie) showed they were ready to help this club survive and advance deep into the postseason.

Injecting Effross and Lou Trivino into the bullpen at the trade deadline seemed like enough of a boost for this team to withstand the early-season injuries to King and Green. It's a completely different story all these months later.

Marinaccio was ruled out for the Division Series with an injury of his own. Britton tried to come back from Tommy John surgery, but quickly returned to the 60-day injured list. Peralta and Holmes are available for the ALDS, but both arms are returning from injuries that prematurely ended their regular seasons.

The focus shifts to those in the bullpen that will be forced to step up into bigger roles for the playoffs. Boone said this weekend that starters Jameson Taillon and Domingo Germán will come out of the bullpen, even hinting at Taillon closing games if necessary. Postseason first-timers like Lucas Luetge and Clarke Schmidt could find themselves in high-leverage spots while the pressure is on for Jonathan Loáisiga and Trivino, the most experienced relievers that remain.

Loáisiga is arguably the most important pitcher in New York's bullpen going forward, if he wasn't already. He was one of the best relievers in baseball last year, but had a miserable beginning to the 2022 season. If he can carry the momentum from a strong August and September, he has what it takes to singlehandedly win games for this club out of the 'pen. The alternative is even more concerning.

Finally, this latest injury blow makes you wonder what would've happened if Aroldis Chapman didn't skip Friday's mandatory workout. Boone made the decision to leave Chapman off the roster long before New York began to finalize their roster decisions—the reliever could face more discipline and was already fined by general manager Brian Cashman.

If Chapman showed up and pitched well in his live batting practice sessions, showing he's deserving of a roster spot after the worst season of his MLB career, odds are his name would've been listed on New York's roster for the ALDS. Instead, Miguel Castro—another arm that was recently on the IL—gets the nod.

