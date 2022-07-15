Why Giancarlo Stanton Isn't Participating in 2022 Home Run Derby

NEW YORK — After Giancarlo Stanton revealed that he was interested in participating in this year's Home Run Derby, it seemed like a guarantee the slugger would be swinging for the fences during the competition on Monday.

When MLB made the Home Run Derby bracket official on Thursday, however, Stanton was not included among the field of eight players.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Stanton's absence, assuring that it was Stanton's decision, not an instance where the team prevented him from taking part in the event.

"This was G's call," Boone said before Friday night's game against the Red Sox. "We would have been fully behind it if he wanted to do it or was going to do it. I think it's just the grind of this first half and a little fatigue, I just think he weighed all that into consideration and decided not to."

Boone added that he isn't sure if MLB ever asked Stanton. All he knows is that Stanton won't be in the Derby. Stanton will start in Tuesday night's All-Star Game, though. He's one of six Yankees to make the American League's roster this year.

READ: All-Star Snubs? Yankees Think They Should Have More Than Six at All-Star Game

Stanton has performed in the Home Run Derby before, winning the competition in 2016 out in San Diego. He was eliminated in the first round in Miami in 2017—his most recent appearance—by ex-Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez.

One of the league's most prodigious home run hitters, Stanton has smacked 23 homers so far this year. Only six others have hit more in 2022 entering play on Friday.

During New York's series in Boston last weekend, Stanton mentioned that he would "definitely" like to participate at Dodger Stadium, near where he grew up in Los Angeles.

"Nothing is official yet, but I definitely could be there," Stanton said.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will look to defend his title on Monday, taking on a group of sluggers including Juan Soto of the Nationals, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber and Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.