Yankees Breakout Pitcher Set To Return From Injury According To Insider
It sounds like the New York Yankees' bullpen is about to get a major boost.
New York has arguably the best bullpen in baseball but it hasn't been at full strength recently. The Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries and hard-throwing righty Nick Burdi hasn't appeared in a game since April 16 due to a right hip inflammation.
Burdi has appeared in seven games so far this season for the Yankees and hasn't allowed a run yet while striking out eight batters in 6 1/3 innings pitched. New York certainly has missed him but he reportedly will be back to the club on Friday, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Nick Burdi will be activated tomorrow," Kirschner said.
Burdi has been great this season and his advanced metrics are even more impressive. The veteran hurler is in the 96th percentile in fastball velocity across baseball and should give the Yankees another top option out of the bullpen late in the game.
New York is in a good spot and currently has an impressive 25-14 record and should be able to compete for a World Series title this season. Burdi may not have the biggest name in the world, but he certainly will help the Yankees in their quest for a championship.
The Yankees have dealt with a handful of injuries this season but finally are starting to get healthier and Burdi is an important reinforcement on the way back. Soon enough there will be some other important pieces on the way back as well.
More MLB: Yankees Could Be Great Fit For Astros Superstar Seen As Trade Candidate